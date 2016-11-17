Huddersfield Town offered the cheapest single ticket in the Championship and in West Yorkshire this year at just £10.
The £10 ticket initiative is in action for the Wigan match a week on Monday and undercuts the next cheapest tickets in both the Championship and in West Yorkshire by £5.
Championship outfit Birmingham City and West Yorkshire side Guiseley have their cheapest single tickets set at £15 this season.
The £10 fee is also less than West Yorkshire sides Bradford City and Leeds United which charge £25 and £30 respectively for their cheapest tickets.
And Town's season tickets are the cheapest in the Championship, with only Bradford City's costing less in West Yorkshire.
Town offered season cards for £179 earlier this year - equal cheapest in the Championship with Wigan - with Bradford's cheapest costing £149, Guiseley's costing £240 and Leeds' set at £398.
The most expensive season ticket at the John Smith's Stadium comes in at £400, with Bradford's 399, Guiseley's £270 and Leeds' an eye-watering £587.
In terms of away tickets, Guiseley's cheapest cost £15, with Town and Bradford's best deals at £20 and Leeds' at £35.
On a match day a pie and a cup of tea cost £3.20 and £2 respectively at Town, with a pie coating £2.40 at Guiseley, £3.20 at Bradford and £3.80 at Leeds.
A cup of tea cost £1 at Nethermoor Park, £2 at Elland Road and £2.20 at Valley Parade, while programmes cost £3 at each ground.
An adult replica shirt costs £40 at Town, with Guiseley's costing £35.99, Bradford's £45 and Leeds' £48.
