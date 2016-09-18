Progress for Smith and Palmer, hail Hefele: Five things we learned from Huddersfield Town v QPR

Town sub Michael Hefele sets off on a tremendous run against QPR

1. Tommy Smith is developing well

The full-back said how much he thought his game was improving under David Wagner in the build-up to this game.

As well as tackling strongly, the 24-year-old was a real threat down the right flank.

He got in a number of good crosses and claimed the assist for Town’s second goal.

2. Cautions are a concern

They are not always easy to avoid, but skipper Mark Hudson’s yellow card left him on four for the season.

Chris Lowe, another mainstay of Town’s defence, was already on the same number, one off a one-match suspension.

The aforementioned Tommy Smith and Jonathan Hogg are each on three, so must also be careful.

3. Kasey Palmer is making progress

Let’s not forget the teenager had never played senior club football before arriving on loan from Chelsea.

David Wagner has eased him in and gave him only a second start against QPR.

The England Under 21 forward responded with a very bright display and a second Town goal.

4. Were Town caught offside too often?

Perhaps QPR played the trap well, but the flag seemed to be going up with some regularity.

Elias Kachunga had one chalked off while Nahki Wells was also caught a couple of times.

At least it didn’t matter on this occasion, but it might on others!

5. Which other Town player has made as big an impact in so little time on the field as Michael Hefele?

He’s an infectious character off he field - and a cult hero on it!

Yet the German has played just four times, all from the bench, and has more often than not been pushed up front rather than play his natural centre-back position.

Former Dynamo Dresden man Hefe is certainly exciting to watch, and after claiming that memorable equaliser at Aston Villa, he set off on a forward foray against QPR which had the faithful hoping he would net a second Town goal.