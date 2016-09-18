Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Progress for Smith and Palmer, hail Hefele: Five things we learned from Huddersfield Town v QPR

Football Writer Doug Thomson on Championship game number eight

Town sub Michael Hefele sets off on a tremendous run against QPR

1. Tommy Smith is developing well

The full-back said how much he thought his game was improving under David Wagner in the build-up to this game.

As well as tackling strongly, the 24-year-old was a real threat down the right flank.

He got in a number of good crosses and claimed the assist for Town’s second goal.

See Town's celebrations:

WATCH: Final whistle celebrations as Huddersfield Town beat QPR at the John Smith's Stadium
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

2. Cautions are a concern

They are not always easy to avoid, but skipper Mark Hudson’s yellow card left him on four for the season.

VIEW GALLERY
Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers, 17.09.2016: Town Head Coach David Wagner and QPR boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink ahead of the game.

Chris Lowe, another mainstay of Town’s defence, was already on the same number, one off a one-match suspension.

The aforementioned Tommy Smith and Jonathan Hogg are each on three, so must also be careful.

3. Kasey Palmer is making progress

Let’s not forget the teenager had never played senior club football before arriving on loan from Chelsea.

David Wagner has eased him in and gave him only a second start against QPR.

The England Under 21 forward responded with a very bright display and a second Town goal.

Did you make it into our fan gallery?

VIEW GALLERY
Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers,17.09.2016: Town Fans at the John Smith's Stadium.

4. Were Town caught offside too often?

Perhaps QPR played the trap well, but the flag seemed to be going up with some regularity.

Elias Kachunga had one chalked off while Nahki Wells was also caught a couple of times.

At least it didn’t matter on this occasion, but it might on others!

5. Which other Town player has made as big an impact in so little time on the field as Michael Hefele?

He’s an infectious character off he field - and a cult hero on it!

Yet the German has played just four times, all from the bench, and has more often than not been pushed up front rather than play his natural centre-back position.

Former Dynamo Dresden man Hefe is certainly exciting to watch, and after claiming that memorable equaliser at Aston Villa, he set off on a forward foray against QPR which had the faithful hoping he would net a second Town goal.

More on Huddersfield Town 2 QPR 1

Live Blog Recap David Wagner Post-Match On-The-Whistle Match Report Did you make it into our fan gallery?
1 of 4

Previous Articles

Huddersfield Town 2 QPR 1: How David Wagner's men made it six wins from eight

Analysis of the John Smith's Stadium clash

Related Tags

Organisations
Thomson
Teams
Queens Park Rangers FC
Huddersfield Town FC
People
Mark Hudson
Nahki Wells
David Wagner
Kasey Palmer
Tommy Smith
Elias Kachunga
Jonathan Hogg

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. David Wagner
    What David Wagner and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said about Huddersfield Town
  2. Aaron Mooy
    Huddersfield Town 2 QPR 1: Do you agree with Doug Thomson's player ratings?
  3. Alex Smithies
    Huddersfield Town 2 QPR 1: How David Wagner's men made it six wins from eight
  4. David Wagner
    Progress for Smith and Palmer, hail Hefele: Five things we learned from Huddersfield Town v QPR
  5. Huddersfield Town FC
    LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers fan gallery?

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent