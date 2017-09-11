Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner will prepare Huddersfield Town for a potentially toxic atmosphere at West Ham by stressing the importance of what happens on the pitch.

It is suggested West Ham fans are preparing protests against the club board at Monday’s 8pm kick-off, which is being screened live by Sky TV.

Wagner, who was named Premier League manager of the month for August, believes the international break came at just the right time for his team – who have made a big impact with seven points from three matches and gained passage in the Carabao Cup.

And his preparations for a first-ever trip to the London Stadium have been as meticulous as ever, concentrating on the team performance rather than anything which might be happening around the ground or in the stands.

“We are excited and we are ready – the Olympic Stadium, 60,000 capacity and this is something special, for us, we are excited,” said Wagner.

“West Ham are a proper Premier League club, a big name, they have a big history and a good manager, so we are totally aware of what is in front of us.

“We have to focus first of all on ourselves and we have to make a lot of our details right.

“We have to be a strong competitor to see what we can get out of it.”

So do the Town squad know about the potential protests at the match?

“We will speak about it, but in a sense it’s irrelevant,” said the boss.

“I think we have to show the quality of our character and we have to be focused on the important things which we can influence.

“This has been a quality of our group in the past – whatever is around them they are able to leave this aside.

“The circumstances they can’t influence they don’t think about, they just focus on themselves and this is important on Monday, even if it’s a different atmosphere and a different stadium.

“Home or away, we just focus on ourselves with the intention of giving ourselves a chance.

“If you think too much about all the other things you wonder why you are in the Premier League!

“We have togetherness in our group and we have two strong competitors for each position – even in training everyone makes sure they are switched on to try and get a starting shirt or a place in the squad.”