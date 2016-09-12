Proud Huddersfield Town fans: David Wagner has built a special team showing tenacity and skill

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner celebrates his team's victory over Leeds United. Picture by John Rushworth

Huddersfield Town fans are celebrating the tenacity and skill of the team and transformation under David Wagner – in addition to being top of the Championship!

Followers are delighted, too, with the bond which is developing and becoming stronger between the team and those who cheer them on.

Another fantastic celebration was enjoyed at Elland Road following the 1-0 win sealed by Aaron Mooy’s spectacular strike, and Town go to Brighton four points clear in the standings after their best-ever start to a campaign.

Wagner was at the heart of those celebrations before the subs and shadow squad went through their warm-down on the pitch while he did his interviews with the press.

Dan, from Lindley, summed up the thoughts of many supporters.

“Another great performance from the team,” he said.

“The way they are all playing for each other and the fans is a breath of fresh air. Long may this continue.

“It has been fantastic not to have heard anything from a Leeds fan all weekend!

“Hopefully another three points Tuesday at Brighton. However, I would take a point. UTT.”

Huddersfield Town and the fans applaud each other after their victory over Leeds United. Picture by John Rushworth

Flockton Fan was impressed by Town’s control in the derby, when 2,721 Town fans were in a season-high Leeds crowd of 28,514.

“A superb performance,” he said.

“Our defence and midfield controlled the game and we gave them no space and no time on the ball.

“We won every battle and, on another day, we would have scored three or four.

“Brilliant strike from Mooy, who was superb throughout the whole game. Schindler was also superb, as was Hoggy.”

Others pointed to the developing partnership in central defence.

Bats, of Mirfield, told www.examiner.co.uk : “Great win over the arch enemy, especially on there own patch!

“Hudson and Schindler forming a great partnership – a well-deserved clean sheet for the whole team.”

Pontefract-based Phil concurred.

“Mark Hudson looks like a different player this year,” he wrote. “I’m happy to say I was wrong about him.”

Allan, who lives in Liversedge, said Town were “fantastic”.

He added: “Brilliant, and an immense performance.

“While it was not one of our best displays, this game showed how far we have come in terms of tenacity and skill.

“Players like Schindler and Mooy have transformed our team.”

Derek, of Linthwaite, also agrees Wagner deserves great credit for building this side and working with them.

“Fantastic result by Town, backed by so many fans in a hostile atmosphere,” he said.

“Considering Aaron Mooy had just come back from Australia, he was awesome. Lucky to stay on the pitch for his tackle but then what a great goal!

“Danny Ward, Schindler and the whole team were awesome.

“The fans are so proud of you all. David Wagner has built a special team.

“As for Leeds, it’s a toxic atmosphere at Elland Road.”

Richie, from Marsh, rounded it all up in one phrase.

“Plain and simple – TERRIERS.”