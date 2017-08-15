Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bets have poured in for The Terriers to win the league following their 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The victory took Town to the top of the Premier League table on Saturday before Manchester United thrashed West Ham a day later to sit top of the pile.

But Town's early-season success has sparked a surge in betting in the market.

David Wagner’s men still remain 2500/1 to win the Premier League this season and - although you can still back the Terries at this price - one bookmaker has cut their odds to 750/1 .

Since the opening day win, Town have accounted for 14.7% of bets to win the Premier League according to Oddschecker - the second most popular pick behind Manchester United.

These bets include numerous stakes of £50 at odds of 2500/1, which will return a massive £125,000 profit.

Club-record signing Steve Mounie bagged an impressive brace on debut at Selhurst Park, prompting bookies to slash his odds to finish as the league's top goalscorer from 250/1 to as short as 50/1.

Oddschecker spokesman George Elek said: “After watching Leicester City lift the title two seasons ago, punters are desperate not to miss out on the next Premier League winners to come in at an eye-watering price.

"David Wagner’s Huddersfield Town have defied the odds in just reaching the top flight, but their 3-0 win at Crystal Palace on the weekend has got the public fancying the chances of another huge shock.

"Only Manchester United have seen more action with the bookies and, with liabilities of over £125k on many bets, they will be hoping that the Terriers don’t match the success of the Foxes."