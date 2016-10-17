Login Register
Punters v Pundits: 10 points separate all five contenders this week

  • By

Who got the most predictions right following the international break?

Punters v Pundits

Blake Welton notched his first victory of our predictions league season this week, taking 30 points from the weekend's Championship action.

A 0-0 scoreline in the Blackburn v Ipswich match handed him 10 points and by the time Sunday came around he was level on 25 points with Doug Thomson and Huddersfield Town fan Chris Green.

Town's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday was enough to edge Welton in front, giving him a faint silver lining to the cloud of a Town defeat.

Thomson and Green were left five points behind in joint second place, with Rory Benson and Mel Booth just five points behind them.

This was the tightest week so far in our predictions table with chief Town writer Thomson able to maintain his position at the top of the table.

If you want to take part in next weekend's installment fill out the jotform below and we might select you.

Good luck!

