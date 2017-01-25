Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sports writers Doug Thomson and Blake Welton posted the highest point total of the season so far as both racked up an impressive 50 points.

The pair correctly predicted three scorelines and four results each, taking Thomson clear at the top of our predictions league.

Thomson correctly predicted QPR's 1-1 draw with Fulham, Newcastle's 4-0 win over Rotherham and Blackburn's 1-1 draw with Birmingham.

Welton also guessed the Toon's four-goal victory over the Millers, as well as Brighton's 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan's 2-1 victory over Brentford.

In a respectable third was Rory Benson, who predicted two scorelines correctly to earn 40 points, with Mel Booth in fourth with 35 points and fan Steven Downes taking the wooden spoon with 20 points.

In terms of the table, Thomson leads the way, with Booth in second and Welton in third - overtaking the fans.

Benson - as usual - is rock bottom.