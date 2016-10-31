Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chief Huddersfield Town writer Doug Thomson has extended his lead at the top of our predictions league table this week with three correct scores.

Leeds United's 2-0 win over Burton and the 1-1 draws between Blackburn and Wolves and Birmingham and Aston Villa helped Thomson to achieve an unbeaten 45 point total this week.

Blake Welton equalled the Town writer's score with three correct scores of his own, which was enough to push him above Mel Booth in the table.

Booth, along with the fans - represented by Nigel Mark - notched 25 points each, with Rory Benson putting 20 on the board and still languishing at the foot of the table.

If you would like to take on the Examiner's sports writers this week, fill out our JotForm below.

Good luck!