Huddersfield Town host Ipswich this weekend and all five of our predictors believe they will take all three points.

Four contestants believe David Wagner's men will claim victory by a single goal, with Rory Benson opting for a 2-0 win.

Newcastle United and Cardiff City are both also fancied by all five contestants, with the Toon averaging a 4-0 victory - according to the five.

Last week Mel Booth tied things up at the top of the table alongside Doug Thomson, with the fans in third, Blake Welton in fourth and Benson languishing in last place.

This week Steven Downes represents the fans and will be hoping to take the Town faithful back to the summit of our predictions league.

Here are all our predictions for another round of Championship fixtures.