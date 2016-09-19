Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Punters v Pundits: Doug Thomson takes early lead in our predictions table

  • By

Where do the fans sit in our mini league?

Punters v Pundits

The first round of fixtures are done in our predictions league and Doug Thomson has taken an early lead.

We awarded 10 points for predicting a correct scoreline and five for a correct result, with our four sports writers and one fan taking part.

The Huddersfield Town writer notched up 55 points in the maiden week of the competition, with Blake Welton and the Huddersfield Town Supporters Association's James Chisem coming joint second with 25 points.

Mel Booth finished with 20 points and Rory Benson racked up just 15.

Predictions table

Next weekend holds some interesting matches including Reading v Huddersfield, Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa v Newcastle.

If you think you can push the fans to the top of the table get involved by using our JotForm below.

Huddersfield Town latest

Brighton v Town: Five Things We Learned Town Ticket Offer for QPR Clash David Wagner Looks To QPR Clash Town v QPR: Pick Your Team
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Championship transfer rumours: No sell-on money for Jordan Rhodes, Leeds in for another defender and more

The latest gossip surrounding the Championship

Related Tags

Events
Football League Championship

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    Warning for Huddersfield Town from Reading manager Jaap Stam
  2. David Wagner
    This is the most exciting team we've had in decades say Huddersfield Town fans
  3. David Wagner
    What David Wagner and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said about Huddersfield Town
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Watch the amazing South Stand atmosphere as Huddersfield Town claim 2-1 win over QPR
  5. David Wagner
    Progress for Smith and Palmer, hail Hefele: Five things we learned from Huddersfield Town v QPR

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent