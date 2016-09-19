Punters v Pundits: Doug Thomson takes early lead in our predictions table

The first round of fixtures are done in our predictions league and Doug Thomson has taken an early lead.

We awarded 10 points for predicting a correct scoreline and five for a correct result, with our four sports writers and one fan taking part.

The Huddersfield Town writer notched up 55 points in the maiden week of the competition, with Blake Welton and the Huddersfield Town Supporters Association's James Chisem coming joint second with 25 points.

Mel Booth finished with 20 points and Rory Benson racked up just 15.

Predictions table

Next weekend holds some interesting matches including Reading v Huddersfield, Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa v Newcastle.

If you think you can push the fans to the top of the table get involved by using our JotForm below.