Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Punters v Pundits: Fans claim first win of season over sports writers

  • Updated
  • By

Well done to Terriers TV's Ben Hall for beating our writers

Punters v Pundits

Terriers TV's Ben Hall claimed the first win for the Huddersfield Town fans in our Pundits v Punters competition last week.

Three correct scorelines were predicted by the Town supporter, with only two of our writers able to predict one this time around.

Hall's impressive 10-point victory over chief Town writer Doug Thomson puts the fans within striking distance of the top of the table reporter.

It was another forgettable day for Blake Welton, Rory Benson and Mel Booth's stand-in Pete Barrow who notched a measly 20 points each.

The gap between the top two and the bottom three has stretched and our writers will have to dust themselves down over the international break and do their research for next week's encounter.

If you want to take us on next time, fill out our JotForm below and we could choose you to pit your wits against the team.

Recently Published

REVEALED: How the Championship table would look if the bookies favourites always won

Huddersfield Town players celebrate at the final whistle after their win away to Ipswich Town.

Huddersfield Town have continued to defy the odds so far this season - but where would they be if everything had gone to form?

Previous Articles

New England Under 18 chance for Huddersfield Town prospect

Jordan Williams could face Israel at Morecambe

