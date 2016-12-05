Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Huddersfield Town fans reclaimed top spot in our predictions league this week thanks to Darren Wormald's 35 point haul.

Although the total was enough to beat Doug Thomson's 25 and move to take sole lead of the league, it wasn't enough to claim victory this week.

Rory Benson claimed his first victory alongside Blake Welton, with the pair taking 40 points this week.

The duo both correctly predicted two scorelines, with Benson predicting 2-0 wins for Leeds United and Bristol City against Aston Villa and Ipswich and Welton predicting 2-1 wins for Burton Albion and Sheffield Wednesday over Rotherham and Preston.

Mel Booth was level with the fans on 35 points, leaving Thomson with this week's wooden spoon.

If you would like to pit your wits against our sports writers next week, fill out the JotForm below.

Good luck!