Huddersfield Town fan Gavin Castle took victory in the most recent week of our Championship predictions league, racking up 30 points - five more than the nearest challenger.

Castle successfully predicted the 0-0 draw between Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest and Fulham's 2-0 victory over Barnsley.

Despite the strong performance from the fans' representative, Doug Thomson and Mel Booth finish the week joint top of the table, notching up 20 and 25 points repspectively.

The fans sit 15 points behind - well within striking distance of the top two.

Blake Welton and Rory Benson were bottom of the pile this week, mustering a measly 15 points each.

As a result, Welton slips to 25 points off third spot and Benson's season is all but over.

If you would like to take part on next week's installment, fill out the JotForm below with your name and predictions for this week's fixtures.

Good luck!