Mel Booth and Blake Welton shared the spoils this week as they beat Doug Thomson, fan Mike Davis and Rory Benson's stand-in Gavin Castle by five points in our predictions league.

Both pundits correctly predicted Derby County's 2-2 draw at Fulham, while Booth also predicted Huddersfield Town's impressive 2-1 victory at Carrow Road.

The fans also predicted Town's win over Norwich as well as Brighton's 2-1 victory over Birmingham City, but it wasn't enough to clinch victory this week.

There's no change in the table this week, but it's getting tighter between the top four - with Benson still cut adrift at the foot of the table.

The next round of fixtures comes on Boxing Day with our predictions league also returning.

If you would like to pit your wits against our panel, fill out the JotForm below.

Good luck!