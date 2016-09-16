Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Punters v Pundits: Our football writers take on the Huddersfield Town faithful

  • Updated
  • By

Who are you backing this week?

Punters v Pundits

Huddersfield Town fans, your time has come to pit your wits against the the Examiner's sports desk.

Each week one of you can take on our five writers to predict the outcomes of the Championship matches and we'll keep a running tally throughout the season.

Five points are awarded for a correct result, with an exact scoreline scoring 10.

Representing the Examiner are Mel Booth, Doug Thomson, Blake Welton and Rory Benson and you could be the one to represent the Town faithful.

WATCH: A bitesize guide to the Huddersfield Town v QPR match

Huddersfield Town v QPR: YOUR bitesize guide to this weekend's Championship clash
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

This week is the turn of the Huddersfield Town Supporters Association's James Chisem, but we will pick a different fan each week to give their opinions on the weekend matches.

If you want to be considered for next week's instalment, fill out our JotForm below with your name and predictions for each Championship match and we might choose you.

Good luck and enjoy!

Matchweek 8 Mel Booth Doug Thomson Blake Welton Rory Benson Fans
Cardiff v Leeds

1-0

0-1

1-1

1-1

1-0
Nottingham Forest v Norwich

1-1

0-0

1-2

2-2

1-3
Blackburn v Rotherham

1-2

1-0

1-1

0-0

2-2
Wigan v Fulham

1-1

1-1

1-3

2-3

1-2
Barnsley v Reading

2-1

2-0

2-1

2-0

1-1
Huddersfield v QPR

2-0

2-1

3-1

1-0

1-1
Newcastle v Wolves

2-1

2-0

4-1

3-1

3-1
Burton v Brighton

1-1

0-2

2-3

1-2

1-2
Bristol City v Derby

2-0

1-1

2-0

3-1

1-1
Brentford v Preston

3-1

2-1

3-0

2-0

2-0
Birmingham v Sheffield Wednesday

2-2

2-0

2-2

1-2

3-2
Ipswich v Aston Villa

1-2

1-1

2-1

0-2

2-3

Huddersfield Town latest

Brighton v Town: Five Things We Learned Town Ticket Offer for QPR Clash David Wagner Looks To QPR Clash Town v QPR: Pick Your Team
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Huddersfield Town set to host England vs Germany clash next month....at under 20 level

Former Huddersfield Town player Aidy Boothroyd is the current manager of England under 20s.

Ex-Town player Aidy Boothroyd will bring his side to the John Smith's Stadium on Friday October 7 as part of a four-nation tournament

Previous Articles

Huddersfield Town to loan Jason Davidson to FC Groningen

The Dutch side could make the left-back's season-long loan move permanent

Related Tags

Teams
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Joel Lynch
    "I'm not saying they didn't train hard at Huddersfield, but perhaps not as hard as we train here" - Les Ferdinand
  2. Queens Park Rangers FC
    Huddersfield Town v Queens Park Rangers: A Hoops perspective
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    The Huddersfield Town players have bought in to Wagner's philosophy - what the Opta stats reveal about Championship leaders
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    It's all about the response as Huddersfield Town tackle QPR
  5. Huddersfield Town FC
    David Wagner believes fan power can help drive Huddersfield Town to victory over QPR

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent