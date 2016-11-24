The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Only one competitor is backing Wigan to take anything back to the DW Stadium from Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Blake Welton is backing a goalless draw, while the other four are all backing Town to win and keep a clean sheet.

Wigan have never won a league match in Huddersfield and none of our competitors believe that will change come Monday night.

Last week Gavin Castle and Mel Booth finished joint top of the leaderboard, with Rory Benson just five points behind.

Welton and Doug Thomson finished at the back of the field with just 20 points to their names.

This week Matt Beaumont of Give Us An H is representing the fans who have capitalised on Thomson's poor week and have taken the lead for the first time this season.

Here are the predictions.