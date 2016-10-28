The video will start in 8 Cancel

Our predictions league is back for another week, with Doug Thomson still leading the way.

The fans will be hoping to cut the deficit this week, having lost ground on the front runner in the last instalment.

This time the supporters are being represented by Nigel Mark who - along with Rory Benson - thinks Town will take a point away from Craven Cottage.

Our other three contestants are more optimistic however, with Thomson, Mel Booth and Blake Welton all plumping for a Town victory by one goal.

Another fixture that has caused much of the conversation in the office this week is Newcastle United's trip to Preston.

Despite the Magpies beating Preston 6-0 in midweek, only three of our five predictors have opted for a second win for Rafa Benitez's side.

Take a look at the full predictions table below.