Our predictions league is back again this weekend with some interesting matches to call in the Sky Bet Championship.

Leaders Newcastle United host a rejuvenated Cardiff City side, Brighton visit surprise-package Bristol City and, of course, Town host playoff-chasing Birmingham.

Last week Doug Thomson and Blake Welton both scored an impressive 45 points, leaving the fans, Mel Booth and Rory Benson in their wake.

This week, Chris Green is representing the fans who will be hoping to close the gap on the league leaders and Mel Booth is replaced by stand-in Pete Barrow.

Green is the only one of our five competitors who is backing Town to take all three points off Birmingham City this weekend.

Take a look through all of our predictions below.