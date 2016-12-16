The video will start in 8 Cancel

The games are coming thick and fast for Huddersfield Town as David Wagner's side are well and truly into the busy Christmas period.

As ever our pundits attempt to predict the SkyBet Championship results this weekend with the round of matches kicking off with Town's trip to Norwich City tonight.

Last week there was hardly between three of our pundits as Doug Thomson edged out both Mel Booth and Blake Welton to take the weekly plaudits – correctly predicting three correct scorelines.

In contrast, it was another disastrous week for Rory Benson who's only consolation was he beat fan Simon Thackray by five points.

Can his stand-in Gavin Castle do any better for him this week?

Some of the highlights in this weekend's Championship fixture list not only include Town's trip to Carrow Road but also an intriguing game for Birmingham City at home to Brighton & Hove Albion in light of Gianfranco Zola replacing Gary Rowett at the club this week.

Pitting his wits against our pundits this week is life-long Town fan Mike Davis – can he teach the pundits a thing or two?

If you would like to get involved next week tweet us at @Examinerhtafc and you could be representing the Town faithful. Good luck!