The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Championship returns this weekend after two painstaking weeks of international football - thank God.

And with the domestic action taking centre stage again, our predictions league is also back for another week.

Doug Thomson took a lead into the break, with the fans in a close second.

Mel Booth and Blake Welton are battling it out for third place while Rory Benson is still bottom of the pile.

There are some interesting fixtures to get stuck into this weekend as the fans try to close the gap on our chief Town writer.

Gavin Castle will be pitting his wits against us this time on behalf of the fans.

You can find all of our predictions below.