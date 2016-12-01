The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Championship returns after a short break tonight with QPR taking on Wolves at Loftus Road.

Gone are the un-ending international breaks and now we have a busy festive period to look forward to, with six rounds of action in December alone.

And the busy schedule means more rounds of predictions, with the fans tied at the top of our predictions league with chief Huddersfield Town writer Doug Thomson.

This week Darren Wormald will be pitting his wits against our sports writers.

If you would like to be considered for next week send us an email or tweet us at @ExaminerHTAFC.

Good luck!