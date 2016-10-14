Punters v Pundits: Predictions league returns after international break

Huddersfield Town fans will be hoping to add to their first victory of the season over our sports writers this week after Ben Hall out-scored our four reporters before the international break.
Doug Thomson still leads the predictions league by a narrow margin, with supporters hot on his heels in second.
Mel Booth returns to the fold after a two-week absence and will have his work cut out to close the gap to the top two.
WATCH: David Wagner on why the Sheffield Wednesday derby is special
Floundering in fourth and fifth respectively are Blake Welton and Rory Benson who will look to come back stronger after the international rest.
This week Chris Green is representing the fans and he is pulling no punches. whilst giving his predictions he said: "I'm looking forward to knocking Doug off his perch" - fighting talk.
Below are this week's predictions. Good luck to everyone.
|Matchweek 12
|
Mel Booth
|
Doug Thomson
|
Blake Welton
|
Rory Benson
|
Fans
|Cardiff v Bristol City
|
2-2
|
1-1
|
1-1
|
1-2
|
0-2
|Forest v Birmingham
|
1-1
|
1-1
|
1-2
|
1-2
|
1-2
|Newcastle v Brentford
|
2-0
|
3-1
|
3-2
|
3-1
|
3-1
|Norwich v Rotherham
|
4-1
|
4-0
|
4-1
|
4-0
|
5-0
|Derby v Leeds
|
1-1
|
2-1
|
1-1
|
2-1
|
1-1
|QPR v Reading
|
1-2
|
1-2
|
1-2
|
0-1
|
1-2
|Aston Villa v Wolves
|
1-1
|
2-1
|
1-0
|
1-2
|
2-0
|Blackburn v Ipswich
|
0-1
|
1-1
|
0-0
|
0-2
|
0-0
|Barnsley v Fulham
|
2-1
|
2-1
|
1-1
|
2-2
|
2-1
|Brighton v Preston
|
2-1
|
2-0
|
2-1
|
2-0
|
3-0
|Wigan v Burton
|
3-0
|
2-1
|
2-2
|
1-2
|
0-1
|Town v Wednesday
|
2-1
|
1-1
|
1-2
|
1-1
|
2-0