Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Punters v Pundits: Predictions league returns after international break

  • By

Who will come out on top this week?

Punters v Pundits

Huddersfield Town fans will be hoping to add to their first victory of the season over our sports writers this week after Ben Hall out-scored our four reporters before the international break.

Doug Thomson still leads the predictions league by a narrow margin, with supporters hot on his heels in second.

Mel Booth returns to the fold after a two-week absence and will have his work cut out to close the gap to the top two.

WATCH: David Wagner on why the Sheffield Wednesday derby is special

WATCH: Town boss David Wagner on why the derby with Sheffield Wednesday is special
Floundering in fourth and fifth respectively are Blake Welton and Rory Benson who will look to come back stronger after the international rest.

This week Chris Green is representing the fans and he is pulling no punches. whilst giving his predictions he said: "I'm looking forward to knocking Doug off his perch" - fighting talk.

Below are this week's predictions. Good luck to everyone.

Matchweek 12

Mel Booth

Doug Thomson

Blake Welton

Rory Benson

Fans
Cardiff v Bristol City

2-2

1-1

1-1

1-2

0-2
Forest v Birmingham

1-1

1-1

1-2

1-2

1-2
Newcastle v Brentford

2-0

3-1

3-2

3-1

3-1
Norwich v Rotherham

4-1

4-0

4-1

4-0

5-0
Derby v Leeds

1-1

2-1

1-1

2-1

1-1
QPR v Reading

1-2

1-2

1-2

0-1

1-2
Aston Villa v Wolves

1-1

2-1

1-0

1-2

2-0
Blackburn v Ipswich

0-1

1-1

0-0

0-2

0-0
Barnsley v Fulham

2-1

2-1

1-1

2-2

2-1
Brighton v Preston

2-1

2-0

2-1

2-0

3-0
Wigan v Burton

3-0

2-1

2-2

1-2

0-1
Town v Wednesday

2-1

1-1

1-2

1-1

2-0

