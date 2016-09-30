Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Punters v Pundits: Our predictions for Saturday's Championship action

  • By

Who will come out on top this time?

Punters v Pundits

Huddersfield Town travel to Ipswich on Saturday in what is shaping up to be a Super Saturday in the Championship.

All 24 teams are in action on the first day of the weekend with Sheffield Wednesday v Brighton being the pick of the fixtures.

Second-placed Norwich face at trip to Molineux, while third-placed Newcastle are also on the road facing Rotherham at the New York Stadium.

Last week the fans came out joint top, scoring 45 points alongside Pete Barrow - who was stepping in for the absent Mel Booth.

Doug Thomson kept his lead by recording 35 points and Rory Benson and Blake Welton rounded off the scoring notching 20 and 15 points respectively.

This week TerriersTV's Ben Hall is representing the fans, but if you want to give it a go next week get in touch via our jotform below.

Good luck!

Matchweek 11 Pete Barrow Doug Thomson Blake Welton Rory Benson Fans
Fulham v QPR

2-2

3-1

1-1

2-0

1-1
Reading v Derby

1-1

2-2

2-1

2-1

2-3
Burton v Cardiff

2-1

1-0

3-2

3-1

2-0
Birmingham v Blackburn

0-2

2-1

3-1

2-0

3-1
Rotherham v Newcastle

1-4

0-2

0-5

0-5

0-4
Ipswich v Huddersfield

2-1

1-1

1-1

1-1

1-3
Leeds v Barnsley

1-2

2-0

2-2

1-3

1-1
Preston v Aston Villa

1-1

1-1

1-1

2-2

1-2
Brentford v Wigan

2-0

3-0

4-2

2-1

0-0
Bristol City v Forest

0-0

2-1

2-0

2-2

3-0
Wednesday v Brighton

2-1

1-1

1-1

1-1

2-2
Wolves v Norwich

1-1

0-1

2-1

1-3

1-2

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Championship transfer rumours: Jordan Rhodes' late loan offer, ex-Arsenal striker to sign for Nottingham Forest

The latest gossip surrounding the Championship

Related Tags

Events
Football League Championship

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner during the Sky Bet Championship against Rotherham United.
  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    Trying to beat Ipswich Town my sole focus says Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    Why boss missed the Newcastle United goals which kept Huddersfield Town top
  3. The Derby
    Championship transfer rumours: Serie A side keen on Chelsea's Championship loanee
  4. Rick Stone
    Huddersfield Giants chief Rick Stone looks to 2017 squad
  5. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town academy scholar signs first professional deal

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent