Punters v Pundits: Our predictions for this weekend's Championship fixtures

  • Updated
  • By

Who do you think will come out on top this week?

WATCH: Our sports writers preview the weekend's Championship action
Our predictions league is back again this week with Doug Thomson still leading the pack.

The chief Huddersfield Town writer is marginally ahead of the fans, with Blake Welton, Mel Booth and Rory Benson lagging behind.

Welton closed the gap last week with a narrow victory, but more will have to be done to chase down the leading pair.

This week the fans are bring represented by Mick Johnson , who'll hope to bring home a second victory for the supporters and push the fans into top spot.

If you want to get involved next week, fill out the JotForm below.

Good luck!

Matchweek 14

Mel Booth

Doug Thomson

Blake Welton

Rory Benson

Fans

Burton v Birmingham

0-1

1-2

1-3

1-1

1-1
Norwich v Preston

1-1

2-0

2-1

2-1

2-0
Newcastle v Ipswich

2-0

3-1

3-0

6-1

3-0
Bristol City v Blackburn

2-0

2-0

2-1

3-1

2-0
Rotherham v Reading

0-0

1-1

1-2

0-1

1-3
Brentford v Barnsley

3-1

3-0

2-1

2-2

2-0
Town v Derby

1-0

2-1

1-2

0-0

2-2
Wolves v Leeds

1-1

2-1

1-1

2-0

3-1
Wednesday v QPR

2-1

2-0

2-1

2-0

1-1
Wigan v Brighton

1-1

1-1

1-3

1-2

0-2
Aston Villa v Fulham

1-2

1-1

1-1

0-0

0-1
Forest v Cardiff

0-1

1-2

1-2

1-0

2-0

