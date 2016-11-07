Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pete Barrow notched a whopping 55 points in this weekend's edition of our predictions league.

Four correct scorelines brought victory for Barrow, who edged fan Chris Green by just five points - one correct result.

Brighton's 2-0 win over Bristol City, Preston's 3-1 win at Rotherham, a 2-1 win for Aston Villa over Blackburn and Huddersfield Town's 1-1 draw with Birmingham City were all guessed right by Barrow, who is staking a claim to take over permanently from Mel Booth.

The fans came a close second with Blake Welton third and Doug Thomson fourth.

It was another shocking display from Rory Benson who is surely now consigned to picking up the wooden spoon at the end of the season.

With the international break now upon us, our predictions league will take a break for the competitors to unwind and focus on coming back stronger after the two-week hiatus.

We'll be back on November 18 for our next installment.