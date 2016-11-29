Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mel Booth won this week's round of predictions, scooping 45 points from the weekend's Championship action.

Booth correctly predicted Birmingham City's 2-1 win over Brentford, Preston's 1-1 draw with Burton and Leeds' 2-1 victory at Rotherham to pile further pressure on the top two - Doug Thomson and the Huddersfield Town fans.

The sport editor is now 10 points behind the 'automatic promotion' spots, with Thomson and the fans locked together on 305 points.

The fans' 25 points allowed Thomson to level things up with his 35, while Blake Welton continues to make good ground - also notching 35 points.

Rory Benson is pulling a Rotherham - cut adrift at the bottom of the table and close to handing in his own resignation.

As usual we'd like you to take part on behalf of the fans.

If you'd like to pit your wits against the Examiner's sports writers fill out our JotForm below - good luck!