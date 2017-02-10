Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Queens Park Rangers boss Ian Holloway says he wants to end Huddersfield Town’s “really good run” - and in the process chalk up a first managerial win over the West Yorkshire side in almost 14 years.

In his last six clashes with the club, the colourful West Countryman, who as a Sky pundit in pre-season tipped David Wagner’s side to be relegated, has picked up just one point.

Not since 2002/03, when he was in his first spell as Rangers boss and the Hoops did the double in Division Two (now League One) over Mick Wadsworth’s relegated team, has he enjoyed that winning feeling against Town.

The last three clashes came with Holloway manager of Millwall and were all in the Championship.

Town won on each occasion, 1-0 and 2-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium in January and September 2014 respectively and 3-1 in South London in February 2015.

In 2012/13, Town and Holloway went head to head three times.

The last of the meetings, at the John Smith’s in the January of that season, ended in controversy.

Holloway, whose Crystal Palace side were beaten 1-0, was furious at then-Town striker Alan Lee, who he accused of elbowing midfielder Mile Jedinak.

Town and Palace had drawn 1-1 at Selhurst Park five weeks earlier, while Holloway started the campaign in charge of Blackpool, beaten 3-1 at Bloomfield Road by Town in September.

Having led both Blackpool and Crystal Palace to promotion from the Championship, the 53-year-old, who cut his managerial teeth at Bristol Rovers and has also bossed Plymouth Argyle and Leicester City, is now aiming to steer Rangers away from the relegation zone.

He had previous five-year stints at Loftus Road as both a player (1991-96) and manager (2001-06), Holloway succeeded Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in November, and has so far claimed four wins and two draws in 14 league games.

A run of four without a win has left Rangers 19th, six points above the drop zone.

Despite Holloway’s gloomy prognosis, Town are fourth, six points behind the automatic promotion berths.

They go into action in Shepherd’s Bush seeking a ninth win in 11 Championship outings.

And the Rangers chief now says of Wagner’s team: “I’m impressed with the job he’s done.

“The way he’s galvanised his squad and the atmosphere he’s created with the way his team celebrate with the crowd is tremendous.

“They are on a really good run but hopefully we can end that.

"We normally do well against the better teams, don’t we? I want to ruin their party.”