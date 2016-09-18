Login Register
What David Wagner and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said about Huddersfield Town

A tale of two managers - and two different responses to defeat

Kasey Palmer is alert to an opening for Town against QPR

It was a tale of two different responses to defeat after Huddersfield Town beat Queens Park Rangers 2-1 to stay top of the Championship.

While Town suffered a first league loss, 1-0 at Brighton and Hove Albion, last Tuesday, Rangers were thumped 6-0 at home to Newcastle United.

Watch Town's celebrations:

WATCH: Final whistle celebrations as Huddersfield Town beat QPR at the John Smith's Stadium
And after seeing his side slip to 16th after their John Smith’s Stadium setback, Rangers gaffer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said: “This performance was not the one we expected.

“We were second best and I didn’t get the reaction (to Newcastle) that I thought we would have.

“We are in a difficult period because of the result the other day.

Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers, 17.09.2016: Town Head Coach David Wagner and QPR boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink ahead of the game.

“It came as a good punch in the head, and when you’re not used to losing that type of numbers, it hurts, it really hurts.

“Against Huddersfield we gave away two goals at the post. It was very difficult with confidence low - the players need a lift.

“With the ball we were not as fluent as we wanted to be. Without it, we didn’t react as quick as possible.

“As a staff we need to lift the players. Only we can fix it, and we need to go back to basics.”

Town head coach David Wagner said: “The target was to bounce back from our first defeat with the right result and a good performance, and I think we got both.

“We were strong in defence and dangerous on attack as well.

Did you make our fan gallery?

Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers,17.09.2016: Town Fans at the John Smith's Stadium.

“We scored two goals and had further opportunities.

“Their goal was unlucky for us because Tommy Smith was out of the game (after a knock).

“We were one man less against a ball into the area and this is hard against such a tall team as QPR.

“They used this situation, but it was their only one of real danger.”

Wagner added: “They are a physical team who like to man-mark.

“Our idea was always to move and open spaces, then you can create something, which we did from the wings.

“And I think every player felt a responsibility for defence.

“They worked unbelievably hard and were great at winning second balls. That’s why we controlled the game the way we did.”

