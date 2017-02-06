Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Could Huddersfield Town face Ravel Morrison when they visit Queens Park Rangers on Saturday?

Ian Holloway has become the latest manager to hand a chance to the 24-year-old Mancunian midfielder.

Ex-England Under 21 international Morrison is highly talented but also highly frustrating, having fallen out with a succession of bosses, most famously Sir Alex Ferguson when he was at Manchester United .

Fergie had previously called him “the most talented player I’d seen on a training pitch”.

Morrison then fell foul of Sam Allardyce at West Ham United, who paid £650,000 for his services in January 2012.

While in East London, he was loaned to Birmingham City, QPR and Cardiff City before he joined Lazio in 2015 after 24 West Ham appearances.

He began a second QPR loan stint on transfer deadline day last month.

Morrison came off the bench during the 1-0 Championship defeat at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday , when the QPR side included former Town duo Alex Smithies and Joel Lynch .

And on Monday afternoon, he played for QPR Under 23s against Charlton Athletic.

Town fans can still buy tickets for the QPR clash with more than half of the club’s 2,638 allocation already been snapped up.

Those that remain are for the lower tier of the away section.