Huddersfield Town travel to the capital this weekend to take on Ian Holloway's QPR.

Town have won 10 of their last 12 matches and league the Championship form table over the last 10 matches.

QPR on the other hand sit 15th in the form table, claiming 11 points from their last 10 matches.

The pair last met in September with Town taking all three points thanks to a 2-1 victory at the John Smith's Stadium.

This time around the fixture could hold even more incentive for Town to take the victory, with Holloway taking over at Loftus Road after the home tie.

The former Blackpool boss predicted Town to be relegated at the start of the season - words the Bristol-born manager must surely regret.

