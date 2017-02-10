Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Steven Downes

Huddersfield Town face a QPR side this weekend that has given Town some problems in recent years.

Town head coach David Wagner will be looking for a similar performance from his team as they showed against the Hoops last time out.

Wagner's side beat Rangers 2-1 at the John Smith's Stadium earlier this season and will be hoping to keep the feel good factor going when they visit Loftus Road this weekend.

Town beat both Brighton and Leeds United last week at the John Smith's, and many fans predicted those fixtures would be Town's toughest tests of the season so far.

However, the West Yorkshire side must keep their form up on their travels if they are to mount a considerable promotion push.

Town face a QPR side currently sat 19th in the league table and in patchy form.

While Town have recently done well in their last few fixtures it has been the opposite for QPR - despite a hard-earned point against league leaders Newcastle United.

The London side has lost to both Blackburn Rovers and Burton Albion in recent times.

Town have only taken five points from QPR out of a possible 15 in the last five meetings between the two clubs.

Here is a look at the last five meetings between Town and QPR.

Huddersfield 2-1 QPR - Saturday September 17, 2016

Town beat QPR 2-1 at the John Smith's Stadium earlier this season, Kasey Palmer and Elias Kachunga scoring the goals in that game.

Idrissa Sylla grabbed a 76th minute goal for the away side, but - as with many performances this season - once Town were in a winning position, they knew how to close the win out to claim all three points.

Huddersfield 0-1 QPR - Saturday August 29, 2015

Town lost to QPR at home last season with Tjaronn Chery scoring an 84th minute winner.

That meant Chris Powell's side had sank to their second defeat in the league, previously losing on the opening day to Hull City.

QPR 1-1 Huddersfield - Monday December 28, 2015

The away fixture was very different to the defeat at home, with Town showing that they could dominate games at this level.

Current Town head coach David Wagner had taken over the club by this point, and his Huddersfield side had 83% possession throughout the 90 minutes at Loftus Road.

However with all that possession came no goals, and Town fans thought they were going home empty handed when Sebastian Polter scored in the 80th minute.

Town equalised in the 86th minute with a superbly taken free kick by Town striker Nahki Wells.

The goal meant Town would take a well earned point back to West Yorkshire, but with a slight disappointment that they couldn't snatch all three.

Huddersfield 1-1 QPR- Saturday August 10, 2013

The 2013/14 season brought only one point available from two games against QPR in this season.

Once again Town played QPR at home first, and it was two first half goals which settled the tie.

Town took the lead through striker James Vaughan, scoring on the 35th minute mark.

But the Town faithful's celebrations were cut short, with Junior Hoilett scoring just three minutes later - poking the ball home from close range after some terrible Town defending to put the score level.

QPR 2-1 Huddersfield- Saturday January 18, 2014

Town went down to QPR in high spirits in the middle of January looking for all three points, but they came back from London with nothing.

A Charlie Austin brace coming in the 55th and 79th minute meant Town would not be celebrating a win that day.

Nahki Wells did score for Town on 68th minute mark to make it 1-1 but Austin put the game to bed for the home side later on in the fixture.