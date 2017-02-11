Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town moved upto third in the SkyBet Championship table with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers.

David Wagner's side raced into a 2-0 victory by half-time courtesy of strikes by Izzy Brown and Nahki Wells before resisting a second-half onslaught by QPR.

Brown opened the scoring in the 26 minute, arguably against the run of play, sidefooting a volley past Alex Smithies after good work from Nahki Wells.

The latter then doubled the lead ten minutes later, clinically finishing off a move which was started from defence by Michael Hefele.

And after Luke Freeman pulled one back for the home side after the interval, it was a 'backs-against-the-wall' display with Danny Ward producing a number of fine saves in the second-half.

