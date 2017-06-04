The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town will become the 49th team to be represented in the Premier League when they make their debut in the competition on August 12.

The Terriers secured their spot in next season's top flight campaign with a dramatic penalty shootout win over Reading FC at Wembley on Monday, scooping a prize worth around £185m in the process.

Town join the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool in the top tier for the first time in 45 long years.

But how well do you remember the last 25 years of top flight football?

There have been 47 teams in the top division in that period, with two joining the ranks for the first time next season.

