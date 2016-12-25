Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's players definitely won't have woken up to coal in their stockings this morning.

Father Christmas - who, by our reckoning, is a Town fan - will have left them several presents in their stockings - a new dressing gown for Michael Hefele, more pockets to put attackers in for Christopher Schindler and more plates for Tommy Smith to put chances on for Elias Kachunga.

But this morning we want to test your knowledge of other stocking-fillers.

We've put together a gallery of Championship socks and we want you to tell us which team's kit they belong to.

Do you know you Birmingham, Brighton and Blackburn blues? Or do they all blur into one royal mess?

Take our test below to see how many socks you can identify.