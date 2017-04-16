Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are 21 different football suffixes in the top four divisions of English football - but can you name them all?

The Huddersfield Examiner have taken the suffix - the last part of the club name - of every team in the Premier League and English Football League and added them to create a quiz to test your footie knowledge.

Things like Football Club or FC haven’t been included as all teams have them after their name in one form or another but everything else is in there.

Simply click on the link below and try to name as many of them as you can in five minutes - it's harder than you think...