QUIZ: Can you name all the English football teams without suffixes?

There are 28 different football clubs the top four divisions of English football without a suffix - but can you name them all?

The Huddersfield Examiner have taken all of the teams who don’t have a suffix after the place name - such as United or City - and added them to create a quiz to test your footie knowledge.

Things like Football Club or Association Football Club haven’t been counted as suffixes as all teams have them in one form or another.

Teams where the place name is made up of two parts but doesn’t have a suffix such as United or City have also been included in the list of teams.

Simply click on the link below and try to name as many of them as you can in eight minutes - it's harder than you think...