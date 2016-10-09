Login Register
QUIZ: Can you name every manager to take charge of Huddersfield Town?

  • By

How well do you know Town's managerial history?

Quiz!

Huddersfield Town have had several managers over their 108-year lifespan, with only one boss making it into double figures for years at the helm.

Many Town bosses went on to manager top tier sides, with one more recent boss now being linked with the top job at Aston Villa.

There have been 41 different names to take the top job at Town - including caretakers - since the club was formed back in 1908.

But can you name every manager to take up the Town hot seat?

We'll give you the first one - David Wagner.

Test yourself with our quiz below.

