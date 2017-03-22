Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

England take on Germany tonight in the first meeting between the sides since March last year when a late Eric Dier goal sealed victory for the Three Lions.

Since then it's been all-change at St George's Park, with England failing at Euro 2016 and Roy Hodgson leaving his post as England manager.

Gareth Southgate has taken over the role and is yet to lose a game as England boss.

But a match against Germany will bring back unhappy memories for the ex-international defender.

It's been almost 21 years since Southgate missed his penalty against Germany in the semi-finals of Euro 96, with the old rivals dumping the Three Lions out of the competition.

England have played Germany eight times since then, using 72 different players along the way.

Only 29 of those players featured in two or more of those matches - but can you name them all?

Try out our quiz by typing either the full or just the last name of every player you think has played for the Three Lions against Germany since that fateful match in 1996.