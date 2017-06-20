Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are set to smash their transfer record with a £10m deal in place to sign midfielder Aaron Mooy on a permanent deal from Manchester City.

The deal includes an £8m initial fee with £2m in add-ons, making it far and away the biggest transfer in Town's history.

Mooy is set to put pen to paper when he returns to the UK from international duty in the coming weeks, with the agreement set to shatter Town's current transfer record set by the capture of Christopher Schindler last summer.

The German centre-back joined the Terriers for £1.8m last season and more than earned that fee throughout the campaign, with his final kick of the 2016/17 season sending Town to the Premier League from the Wembley penalty spot.

Town's record transfer may be an easy one, but how well do you know the record deals of Town's top flight opposition?

