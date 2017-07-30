Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will compete in the top flight of English football for the first time in 45 years this season.

A lot has changed in the half a century Town have languished in the lower leagues, but this season there are 15 teams in the Premier League that were in the First Division last time Town were there back in 1971/72.

That season Town finished bottom of the league with 25 points and it has taken 45 long years to get back to the big time.

But can you remember the other 21 teams that were in the top flight last time Town were there?

Test your memory with our quiz below - make sure you use the teams' full names or else or quiz won't read your answers!