Huddersfield Town head into the international break with seven points from a possible nine in the Premier League and a spot in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The players may not want the campaign to pause with the side playing so well, and the fans certainly want to see the Terriers on the pitch and winning games.

But we've got another 13 days until we can watch Town in action again, with David Wagner's men playing West Ham United at the London Stadium on Monday, September 11 (8pm KO).

Martin Cranie and Jonathan Hogg are likely to return to the Town squad ahead of the match, having been sidelined with hip and ankle injuries respectively.

One man who may not be ready to return is striker Nahki Wells, who underwent minor surgery to remove a screw from his ankle earlier in the summer.

The Bermudian has also been linked with a move away from the John Smith's Stadium this transfer window, but remains a Town player - and the man who has scored the most Town goals in the current squad.

But can you name all 26 teams Wells has scored against for Town?

Have a go with our tricky quiz below.