Leeds Road was home to some Huddersfield Town legends over the years, producing some incredible goalscorers, solid defenders and even one World Cup winner.

We looked back over some old photos from the archives, reflecting on some of Town's past greats.

If promotion to the Premier League is achieved this season then there is no doubt more heroes will be made and in 50 years time we may be looking back at a faded photograph of Aaron Mooy.

But - for now - how well do you know your Huddersfield Town old boys?

Do you know your Wilsons from your Watsons and your Glazzards from your Glennons?

Take our quiz below to test your knowledge of Town's old guard.