QUIZ: Can you name Huddersfield Town's historical top scorers?

Huddersfield Town fans have seen 10 different players hit the back of the net for their side so far this season.

Through the whole of the last campaign, 17 different players scored for Town with only eight on target more than once.

Nahki Wells top scored last year with 17 goals in all competitions - I'll give you that one for free - with Harry Bunn next on the list with six.

Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers, 17.09.2016: Town's Elias Kachunga celebrates scoring his sides second goal.

This season Elias Kachunga has fired the most with four, but Town look much more likely to score through other members of the side rather than just their main forward.

Town's main goal-getters are idolised by the fans, but we want to see how many you can remember from previous years.

Test out your knowledge of Town top scorers with our fiendishly hard quiz below - good luck!