Huddersfield Town have had a lot of goalscorers over the years, with 26 nationalities chipping in with goals for the Terriers.

English, Scottish, Irish and Welsh players dominated Huddersfield Town's side in the earlier years - as in most other Football League sides - with the first foreign players joining Town in 1937.

South African Dennis Lindsay and a nameless compatriot - (we wouldn't make it that easy) - were the first oversees players to represent Town, with a Scandinavian player joining in 1949.

It's a long wait for a foreign player after that, with Maltese-born Paul Tisdale representing Town in 1996 but failing to score for the Terriers.

If you think you can name Town's first scorers from each nation, have a go at our quiz below.

But be warned - it's tough.