Huddersfield Town players Tommy Smith and Aaron Mooy were included in the EFL Championship team of the season last week alongside head coach David Wagner, but were not included in WhoScored.com's top team.

The website uses statistics and data to rate players through every game of the season, with the top ranked players then making it into their best XI.

No Huddersfield Town men were included in the side despite the Terriers having one of their best campaigns in recent memory.

We went on to WhoScored.com to check out Town's ratings and we have put them in to quiz form.

This fiendishly difficult quiz requires you to name each Town man in order from highest rated to lowest rated for the season.

Have a go below...