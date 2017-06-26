Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town made their first signing of the summer last week when they snapped up Laurent Depoitre from Porto for a club-record fee.

The striker is the first addition to Town's squad as David Wagner looks to strengthen his side ahead of a debut season in the Premier League.

Depoitre will join up with his teammates in early July when pre-season starts in earnest ahead of Town's first top flight season in 45 years.

The Belgian is now Town's shortest-serving player, but how long has every other player been at the club?

Test yourself on your Town transfer knowledge with our quiz below by naming the Town players from shortest to longest serving.

We've not included any of last year's loan players in the quiz, but those who joined on loan before signing permanent deals have been included - with their start date the day they began their loan spell with the Terriers.

Players who were away on loan last year have not been included.