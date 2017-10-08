Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have enjoyed a strong start to their first ever Premier League campaign, sitting 11th in the table after seven matches.

The Terriers have accumulated nine points in the top tier so far, earning two wins and three draws and suffering two defeats on the way.

Town opened their campaign with back-to-back victories over Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, before keeping a clean sheet in the goalless draw with Southampton.

Defeats to West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur sandwiched draws with Leicester City and Burnley, but overall Terriers fans will be pleased with the start their side has made to Premier League life.

But how well do you remember that start?

Take our quiz below to see if you remember the men who have made a small piece of Huddersfield Town history their own so far this season.