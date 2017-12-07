Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are having a hard time finding the net at the moment - especially away from their John Smith's Stadium fortress.

Town have scored the third-lowest amount of goals in the league this season with nine, with only Crystal Palace and Swansea City scoring less - both struggling sides have netted eight.

But under David Wagner Town haven't particularly struggled to find the net, with 125 goals being scored in his 103 competitive matches at the helm.

But how well do you remember those goals?

There have been 30 different goalscorers under the German head coach, with some very memorable men getting on the scoresheet for the Terriers.

Some are much less memorable however, so you may have to rack your brain to name all 30!