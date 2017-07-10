Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are about to embark on their maiden Premier League campaign, with pre-season now under way at PPG Canalside.

Town's promotion-winning heroes from last season were joined by seven new faces - along with the returning Kasey Palmer and Aaron Mooy - and the bolstered squad is now being put through its paces by head coach David Wagner and his backroom staff.

One thing that Town cannot fully prepare for however is the experience of Premier League football - that comes with time on the pitch and Town will have to learn quickly next season to adapt to the top flight.

Having said that, there are six people in the Terriers' dressing room who have felt the rush of taking to Premier League turf before.

But can you name those six men - in order of appearances? See if you can with our quiz below.