Huddersfield Town begin their play-off campaign next week with just one match separating them and the end-of-season competition.

Cardiff City visit the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday, with Town likely to rest several players - despite the EFL looking into David Wagner's team selection at Birmingham City last week.

Wagner will be looking to keep his key players sidelined so as not to risk them ahead of the play-off campaign, but any team selection could well be dependent on any sanctions the English Football League hand to the Terriers.

With the excitement of the play-offs building, we looked back into the archives and looked at the unused subs from previous play-off finals.

Do you think you could name them all?

Take a look at our gallery below and see if you can name the five Town players to not get off the bench in the three play-off finals since 1995.